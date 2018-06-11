The Black Ferns thumped Australia 33-7 in the final of the Paris Sevens this morning, but their trans-Tasman rivals were still celebrating after they had done enough to take out the World series.

Australia clinched the World Rugby Sevens series after they defeated France yesterday to make this morning's final.

New Zealand finished with 90 points with Australia at the top of ladder on 92 points.

Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde scored twice in the final with Black Ferns skipper Sarah Goss also bagging a try.

Woodman scored 43 tries in the series, with an overall tally of 215 points.

South Africa won the men's Paris tournament beating England 24-14 in the final.