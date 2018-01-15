'I bit a fish's head off and killed it' - Joseph Parker reveals his wild side to UK press ahead of Anthony Joshua mega-fight

Joseph Parker has been talking up his wild side during an interview with the British press, telling them how he once bit the head off a live fish.

Parker was speaking to the UK's Daily Mail ahead of his heavyweight boxing showdown with Anthony Joshua on March 31, talking about his hunger - not just to win the fight against the IBF and WBA champion in Cardiff.

"I bit a fish's head off and killed it,' Parker told the Daily Mail. "I caught the snapper, picked it up, took the hook off and it was shaking.

"How did that taste? F****** good," he said before firing a warning to his opponents. "Those boxers better be careful, man!"

Keeping on the theme of eating whatever is put in front of him, Parker also told how he has eaten some unusual critters, including a selection of centipedes, crickets, spiders and scorpions.

But his eating habits nearly got him in trouble when he ate a raw fish in Samoa and was paralysed for three days fearing it could end his career.

When asked about his chances against the much fancied Joshua in the ring, Parker gave a humble answer.

"I don't care if I win or lose, I just love the challenge of fighting someone like (Joshua). Champion against champion to see who the real champion is.

"There's no anger, no hate, no animosity. Everything is about fighting and being the best."