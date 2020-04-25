Bill Belichick's dog subs in for six-time Super Bowl winner as Patriots make draft choice

Viewers watching the NFL draft got a surprise today when the camera cut to a shot of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick only to find a husky sitting at his computer.

The host of the draft coverage took the bizarre scene, with the Patriots due to make their second round selection, in his stride after a moment's hesitation.

"There you see... a canine resemblance for Bill Belichick," he said.

After trading out of the first round on Day 1 of the NFL draft, the Patriots went to Tobacco Road to make a little history on Day 2.

New England selected safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne University 37th overall in the second round Friday night.

The Patriots' pick marked the first time an NFL team has selected a Division II safety during the first three rounds since 2006.

Later the Patriots moved up, trading the 71st and 98th overall picks (both in the third round) to Baltimore for the 60th and 129th (fourth round) picks.

New England used the 60th pick to take Michigan linebacker Josh Uche and also added Alabama edge rusher Anfernee Jennings in the third round (87th overall).

The Patriots made another deal with Las Vegas, receiving the 91st (third round) and 159th (fourth round) picks in exchange for No. 100 (third round), No. 139 (fourth round) and No. 172 (fifth round).

They used No. 91 to select UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.

New England then made one final move, getting the 101st pick (third round) from the Jets in exchange for the 125th and 129th selections in the fourth round. and a 2021 sixth-rounder.