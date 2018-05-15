 

Big Kiwi sporting personalities turn out for annual Halberg Challenge to help disabled kids

Some of New Zealand's big sporting personalities haven been among those helping disabled Kiwi kids become involved with sport, competing at the annual Halberg Challenge yesterday.

Halberg winners Team New Zealand took part in the run, cycle and rowing event.

Olympic bronze medal cyclist Simon van Velthooven, gold medal rower Joe Sullivan and Team NZ's Josh Junior were just some of the Kiwi athletes at the event.

People from all walks put their bodies on the line to enable kids like Zane Kukutai-Seumanu to be involved in sport.

Over $18,000 has been raised to go towards the Halberg Disability Games that is held later on in the year.

