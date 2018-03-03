 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'A big box has been ticked' – Kiwi stalwart finally takes out New Zealand Ironman

share

Michelle Prendiville 

1 NEWS Sport Producer

After five podium finishes, Terrenzo Bozone claimed his first ever national title in Taupo.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Michelle Prendiville

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

2
Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

00:15
3
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

00:15
4
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

02:42
5
After five podium finishes, Terrenzo Bozone claimed his first ever national title in Taupo.

Terenzo Bozzone claims elusive Ironman New Zealand title

Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of this Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Stormers from AMI Stadium.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 