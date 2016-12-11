 

Bidding war set to decide Joseph Parker's first title defence

Joseph Parker's first WBO title defence against Hughie Fury is close to being finalised.

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

The World Boxing Organisation announced today that a purse bid will take place on February 1 at its offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Parker's promoters Duco Events and Bob Arum's Top Rank can still organise a deal with Fury's handler Frank Warren before the purse bid.

ESPN reported the minimum bid is (NZD) $1.38 million and that if Duco Events win the rights to the fight, the bout will most likely take place in early April in New Zealand.

Parker, 25, will be entitled to 60 per cent of the winning bid with Fury receiving the remaining 40 per cent.

Fury, 22, is first cousins with former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who had his WBO and WBA belts vacated due to personal issues.

Parker has had 22 professional bouts with 18 coming by way of knockout.

He won by majority decision against Andy Ruiz Jr on December 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, to claim the WBO title.

Hughie Fury is also undefeated in his 20 professional fights winning 10 by way of knockout.

