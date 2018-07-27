'Best of luck tonight Dillian' - Anthony Joshua backing compatriot over Joseph Parker

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has thrown his support behind compatriot and rival Dillian Whyte, ahead of this morning's bout with Kiwi Joseph Parker in London.
Joshua, 28, is the only man to have ever defeated both fighters, handing each of them their sole career losses, bettering Whyte in 2015, while ending Parker's unbeaten run earlier this year.
Taking to Twitter, Joshua outlined his support for Whyte, just hours out from this morning's clash at London's O2 Arena.
"Even though we're rivals I wish you the best of luck tonight Dillian," Joshua wrote
"Tune in tonight to support British boxing. Loving It."
Both Parker and Whyte are hopeful that a victory will see them on a path for a rematch against Joshua in the not too distant future.