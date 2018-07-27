 

'Best of luck tonight Dillian' - Anthony Joshua backing compatriot over Joseph Parker

1 NEWS
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has thrown his support behind compatriot and rival Dillian Whyte, ahead of this morning's bout with Kiwi Joseph Parker in London.

Joshua, 28, is the only man to have ever defeated both fighters, handing each of them their sole career losses, bettering Whyte in 2015, while ending Parker's unbeaten run earlier this year.

Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout. Source: 1 NEWS

Taking to Twitter, Joshua outlined his support for Whyte, just hours out from this morning's clash at London's O2 Arena.

"Even though we're rivals I wish you the best of luck tonight Dillian," Joshua wrote

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"Tune in tonight to support British boxing. Loving It."

Both Parker and Whyte are hopeful that a victory will see them on a path for a rematch against Joshua in the not too distant future.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke with the British heavyweight. Source: 1 NEWS
Emotional Geraint Thomas fights back tears after sealing Tour de France crown

Associated Press
Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title on Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.

Thomas, a Welsh rider with Team Sky, takes a lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris tomorrow.

Dumoulin won the stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Chris Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.

"After a difficult day yesterday I did not think it was possible," Froome said. "I'm very, very happy. Being on the podium with Geraint is a dream."

Thomas finished third in the 20th stage, 14 seconds behind, but that was more than enough to protect the lead of more than two minutes he had at the start of the day.

Wearing an all-yellow skin suit while riding a bike in the red, white and blue colors of the British flag, the 32-year-old Thomas was the last rider to start.

With a few drops of rain falling, Thomas was quick to regain control when his wheel appeared to lock up coming around a tricky, tight corner early in the route.

At the finish, Thomas let out a loud scream and held his arms out wide in celebration. He then embraced his wife, Sara Elen, as soon as he got off his bike.

Thomas is poised to become the third British rider - and first Welshman - to win the Tour after Bradley Wiggins and Froome. Also, he can make it Sky's sixth victory in the last seven years.

Thomas claimed the yellow jersey by winning Stage 11 in the Alps, followed that up with another victory atop Alpe d'Huez a day later and then defended his advantage through the Pyrenees.

Thomas was a support rider during Froome's title rides but he became Sky's undisputed leader when Froome cracked in the grueling 17th stage through the Pyrenees.

An all-around rider who began his career on the track, Thomas helped Britain to gold medals in team pursuit at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning his full attention to road racing.

The Team Sky rider claimed his first Tour win with one stage to go this morning. Source: SKY
IAAF maintains ban against Russia from international events

Associated Press
Russia's ban from international athletics over widespread doping has been maintained by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the president of the sport's governing body,Sebastian Coe say.

Russia has been suspended from international athletics since November 2015 after the McLaren report discovered widespread doping.

The Russians had hoped to be reinstated but IAAF officials meeting in Argentina on Friday unanimously upheld the ban and said that although Russia had taken positive steps in the right direction it had not done enough to merit inclusion.

"We have brought about change and it's change that is very viable," said Coe.

"But we weren't yet at that point where every element of that criteria had been met."

Russia's political and sporting leaders have repeatedly denied state involvement in doping, a key sticking point in lifting the ban, although Russian athletes cleared by the IAAF were allowed to compete as neutrals at last year's world championships.

Such athletes will again be allowed to compete as neutrals in the European Championships, which are scheduled to start in Berlin on August 7.

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2012 file photo Russia's Yulia Gushchina, Antonina Krivoshapka, Tatyana Firova and Natalya Antyukh react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-meter during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. The IOC said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 it has stripped Russia of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping. The IOC says Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Russia's relay team react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-metre during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the IOC stripped them of their medal for doping today. Source: 1 NEWS
