 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'That was the best Joseph Parker' - Dillian Whyte talks up gallant Kiwi heavyweight

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

British boxer Dillian Whyte has praised Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker after their brutal slugfest on Sunday.

Whyte called Parker a "coward" in a prefight interview with the New Zealander last month, but now has given the 26-year-old kudos for his fighting spirit.

In an interview on SKY Sports UK's Toe 2 Toe segment, the 30-year-old said he believed he bought out the best in Parker.

"In my opinion that is the best Joseph Parker – the one that fought me, the best one I have ever seen. possibly the best one ever," said Whyte.

"He's young, athletic, a man with a lot of ambition and me calling him a coward I knew that was going to get him to dig deep."

Parker was knocked down twice in the fight, with the Kiwi stunning and flooring Whyte in 12th round.

Whyte went onto to win their bout by unanimous decision, handing Parker the second loss of his professional career.

"You could tell from his big head and big legs, you could tell that he was a tough guy."

Whyte admitted he knew Parker could take a punch after watching his previous fights.

"You would see him (Parker) get hit in fights and he'll just shake it off.

The Brixton boxer said calling Parker a 'coward' brought out the best in the 26-year-old fighter. Source: SKY Sports UK

"His punch power is good, his hand speed is very good. He's got 18 knockouts out of 25 fights, so we knew he could punch and knew he was very fast."

The Brixton boxer said calling Parker a 'coward' brought out the best in the 26-year-old fighter. Source: SKY Sports UK
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jimmy Spithill of Oracle Team USA. 05/05/16 - New York (USA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series New York - Media Day -1 - Skippers Press Conference For editorial news use only NO AGENTS PHOTO CREDIT: © ACEA 2016 / Photo Ricardo Pinto

New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill
2

Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

3

Sonny Bill Williams studying for a degree in applied management
4

Dillian Whyte claims he beat Parker with broken hand and rib

5

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:49
The Eagles will be hoping the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with a guitar.

Aussie league-turned NFL player Jordan Mailata sings and plays guitar beautifully

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen.

Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ
00:10
Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon, put rival offensive lineman on notice with this show of power.

Watch as NFL star destroys metal equipment during brutal training drill hit

New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing

America’s Cup antagonist Jimmy Spithill has described Team New Zealand's new AC75 boat as “a beast”, predicting the new design will take the sport to another level.

Spithill re-joined Italian syndicate Luna Rossa this year after losing the America’s Cup last year as part of Oracle Team USA.

“This one will be another level, it’s extreme, it’s expensive…from what we’ve seen, it’s unstable,” Spithill said on CNN’s mainsail programme.

The new boats are expected to be quicker that AC50’s that were used in Bermuda.

Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack. Source: 1 NEWS

"The speeds we could have, it'll be a beast of a boat. It's out there," Spithill said.

"Will it work? That's the question. The America's Cup has always been at the leading edge of boats. Look at what's happened over the last decade. The AC72 kind of reminds me of this boat in that it is very, very powerful and never been done before."

Spithill famously capsized one of Oracle's AC72s ahead of the 2013 America’s Cup.

The first of the new America’s Cup boats are expected be launch from the end of March next year.

Jimmy Spithill of Oracle Team USA. 05/05/16 - New York (USA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series New York - Media Day -1 - Skippers Press Conference For editorial news use only NO AGENTS PHOTO CREDIT: © ACEA 2016 / Photo Ricardo Pinto
Jimmy Spithill. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:25
Mr Bridges says the number of new jobs created has halved under the current Government.

John Armstrong's opinion: Lashing of Winston Peters by 'no mates National' is stupid

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

Dillian Whyte claims he beat Parker with broken hand and rib

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has claimed he beat Joseph Parker with a broken hand and rib, that he injured preparing for the fight.

Whyte told the Off The Ball podcast he broke a rib and then two knuckles in his left hand three weeks before las weekend's fight.

He said he felt both injuries early in his unanimous points decision win over Parker last weekend, with one particular punch from the Kiwi in the first round causing Whyte pain.

The Brit defeated Parker by unanimous decision this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"He hit me in the first round, I think it was a left hook to the body, in the same spot where the ribs fractured and I thought 'oh my god, here we go,’” he said.

The Kiwi fell to a unanimous defeat in London this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"My left hook is one of my biggest punches. I hit him with the first jab in the first round and I felt the gloves filling up.

Whyte said the injuries and pain resulted in him rethinking his fight plan.

"I just thought 'let's have a war, there's no point trying to box this guy. Every time he hits me and it hurts, I'm going to hit him back as hard as I can and try and hurt him'."

Whyte admitted he was in trouble in the final round when Parker knocked him down but a lesson he learned from his loss to Anthony Joshua held him in good stead.

“I thought to myself, 'I've been through so many ups and downs in life and this is my moment. I'm not going to let Joseph Parker take this away from me'," Whyte said.

"I thought to myself, 'the last time I was in this position, I carried on slugging and I got stopped'. I thought 'you know what Dil, slug a little bit until you get some time where you can take a clean knee'. I didn't want to try and hold him and then get tagged when I was trying to hold."

Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker