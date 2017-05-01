 

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's effort in hosting the 2017 World Masters Games has been declared as the best of all time according to organisers.

Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.
Source: Breakfast

The games wrapped up late last night, with CEO Jennah Wooten appearing on Breakfast to talk about the successes that it brought.

"We've been waiting for a few words for four-and-a-half years," Wooten said.

"Everything we've done has been hoping that last night we would hear the president of the International Masters Games Association say 'best games ever - we heard those words'".

Auckland's job in hosting will now be held aloft as the standard when the World Masters Games head to Kansai, Japan in 2021.

