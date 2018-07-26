Belgian rider shows off swollen leg after riding 60km with broken kneecap following massive crash

Belgian cyclist Philippe Gilbert showed incredible grit to complete stage 16 of the Tour de France stage yesterday after a horror crash, and now has the photo, and swollen body part to prove it.

The 36-year-old was leading the stage before he crashed and flipped over a stone wall.

Belgian cyclist Philippe Gilbert's broken kneecap after stage 16 of the Tour de France. Source: Twitter/Philippe Gilbert

While descending from Col de Portet-d'Aspet he lost control of his bike and escaped without any major harm - that's what he initially thought.

Gilbert pulled out after the stage after he revealed on Twitter that he had a broken kneecap.

"When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60km," he posted on Twitter.