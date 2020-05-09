TODAY |

Behind the scenes of Joseph Parker's lip sync videos

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has turned lockdown frowns around with his movie scene magic in recent weeks but the man behind the camera can take a lot of the credit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Parker has revealed many talents beyond boxing. Source: 1 NEWS

Cameraman Kerry Russell is used to filming Parker's pre-bout buildups but when he found himself the boxer's bubble mate, he took the chance to show the fighter's lighter side.

“We just sort of mucked around at the start just had a bit of fun and I think after the first one we go ‘ok that’s enough of that back to the training vids’ and then there were just loads of people online saying how much they loved it and how much joy it brought, so we thought we may as well keep going because we were having loads of fun," Russell said.

Incredibly, Parker admits he's not exactly one of the great movie buffs, having barely watched any of the movies he paid homage to during the lockdown but he does relish the chance to show his fans a different side of him.

“I love to relax have fun laugh and Kerry’s helped bring that out,” Parker said.

“During a fight I don’t think you can show that side.”

Other Sport
Boxing
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacare Souza withdrawn from UFC 249 after testing positive for Covid-19
2
Watch: Joseph Parker shows off singing skills in amusing parody of Anchorman's Ron Burgundy
3
'Totally false' - Mike Tyson says he won't be fighting SBW
4
Warriors extend Tamworth lockdown stay after Nataniel Roache welcomed into squad
5
Crusaders bring in familiar face as first female fitness coach
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:52

Far North Māori who set up road checkpoints to stop Covid-19 spread now carrying out patrols with police

Colombian company creates cardboard hospital bed that can double as coffin for Covid-19 pandemic
00:33

Brazil records 751 Covid-19 deaths in one day as coffins arrive en masse

Mother's Day in isolation to 'hit hard' for those in rest homes