Behind the scenes of Joseph Parker's lip sync videos

Kiwi Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has turned lockdown frowns around with his movie scene magic in recent weeks but the man behind the camera can take a lot of the credit.

Cameraman Kerry Russell is used to filming Parker's pre-bout buildups but when he found himself the boxer's bubble mate, he took the chance to show the fighter's lighter side.

“We just sort of mucked around at the start just had a bit of fun and I think after the first one we go ‘ok that’s enough of that back to the training vids’ and then there were just loads of people online saying how much they loved it and how much joy it brought, so we thought we may as well keep going because we were having loads of fun," Russell said.

Incredibly, Parker admits he's not exactly one of the great movie buffs, having barely watched any of the movies he paid homage to during the lockdown but he does relish the chance to show his fans a different side of him.

“I love to relax have fun laugh and Kerry’s helped bring that out,” Parker said.