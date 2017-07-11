Beer box wearing British and Irish Lions party it up to celebrate drawn end to NZ tour

The British and Irish Lions replaced their rugby head gear with empty beer boxes boxes during celebrations at their team hotel following the conclusion of their tour of New Zealand.

Some players from the British and Irish Lions celebrating the end of their tour of New Zealand. Source: James Haskell Instagram

The nail-biting Test series between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions ended in a 15-15 draw in Auckland on Saturday, leaving the series squared 1-1.

James Haskell took to Instagram to share the Lions' antics during a seemingly boozy session, posting a photo of identified team mates wearing Corona Extra and Rochdale Cider boxes, crafted into headgear with cut out eyes and mouths, behind a table laden with alcohol.

Unidentifiable British and Irish Lions player during boozy celebrations at teams hotel. Source: James Haskell Instagram

The British and Irish Lions player posted a video on Instagram that showed several skewers lodged into his head along with Liam Williams.

James Haskell. Source: James Haskell Instagram