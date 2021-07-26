TODAY |

Basketball robot steals the show at Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

A basketball playing robot stole the show as the US men went down to France last night in Tokyo.

Basketball robot celebrates making a bucket at Olympics. Source: Getty

The star-studded US team could have used the humanoid robot on their team, as it demonstrated how to sink some long range threes during the halftime show.

The robot hit a three from just outside the arc before moving back to halfway and expertly hitting another to make it two in a row.

When the action resumed after the break, France eventually beat the US 83-76, breaking America's 25-game Olympic winning streak.

