 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Baseball taking massive strides in NZ with Kiwi team set to join professional Australian league

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Baseball NZ is bidding to have a team added to the Australian Baseball League.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

00:39
2
s

Leading White Sox pitcher preparing for softball world championships - by playing for Australia

3

Warriors win race to sign blockbusting Dragons forward Leeson Ah Mau - report

4
Hurricanes player Beauden Barrett during their Super Rugby Pre-Season game Crusaders v Hurricanes. Lansdowne Park, Blenheim, New Zealand. Friday 19 February 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Hurricanes to edge Crusaders in a dramatic top of the table clash

03:09
5
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 15 picks: 'I'll pick a draw' - Crusaders v Hurricanes proving a tough choice for Guy and Stephen


01:43
The dangers of privacy breaches, cybercrime and misuse of persona data had led to beefed-up laws in the EU.

Kiwi companies revise email mailing lists as new European Union privacy laws kick-in

Some firms are asking customers to review privacy policies or re-subscribe to their mailing lists.


00:20
The explosion happened in the Canadian city of Mississauga.

Video: At least 15 injured after improvised explosive device detonated at Indian restaurant near Toronto, cops hunt hooded suspects

The explosion happened in the Canadian city of Mississauga - leaving at least three people critically hurt.


Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

Most of NZ is going to get it. Check the local forecast for your area.

00:26
Rick Thorburn was given at least 20 years in prison for the murder of Tiahleigh Palmer, 12.

Watch: 'No sentence will ever be enough' – Tiahleigh Palmer's Kiwi mum speaks after foster father jailed for 'callous' murder of 12-year-old girl

Rick Thorburn killed Tiahleigh after one of his sons confessed to having sex with the girl, and feared she may be pregnant.

02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 