TODAY |

Baseball fan gets covered in cheese as home-run ball destroys his plate of nachos

Source:  1 NEWS

A baseball fan in the US has made his way onto the highlight reels after a near-botched home-run catch left him covered in nachos.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fan was sitting in the designated ‘home run seats’ at LA’s Dodger stadium when Justin Turner launched the ball into the stands. Source: US ABC

Sitting in the designated "home run seats" at Los Angeles' Dodger stadium, the hungry fan got more than he bargained for during the home side's victory over the Colorado Rockies. 

In the third inning, Dodgers' third-baseman Justin Turner crushed his third home-run of the season when the eager spectator went for a bare-handed catch of the ball.

Misjudging the trajectory, the ball ended up crashing into his plate of nachos, covering the fan in cheese. 

The fan still managed to hold onto the ball, all while wearing his dinner on his jersey. 

On top of being able to keep the ball, the home-run hitting Turner bought the fan a new plate of nachos and the Dodgers gifted the fan a new hoodie. 

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:15
All Blacks star TJ Perenara in talks with Sydney Roosters as he considers shock move to league
2
Baseball fan gets covered in cheese as home-run ball destroys his plate of nachos
3
Kyle Jamieson helps Royal Challengers Bangalore defend lowest total in IPL since 2009
4
Dame Valerie Adams selected for fifth Olympics as NZ names athletics squad for Toyko
5
Lydia Ko backs up impressive opening round with flawless nine-under second round in Hawaii
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:13

Kiwi Olympians not all rushing for Covid-19 vaccine with just 100 days until Tokyo Games
01:51

A matter of milliseconds: Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs racing against time to reach Tokyo

100 days to go: Tokyo Olympics milestone marked by footnotes and asterisks
01:44

Sail GP, including Kiwi crew, thrown into chaos after Bermuda goes into lockdown days before first round