Baseball fan gets covered in cheese as home-run ball destroys his plate of nachos

A baseball fan in the US has made his way onto the highlight reels after a near-botched home-run catch left him covered in nachos.

Sitting in the designated "home run seats" at Los Angeles' Dodger stadium, the hungry fan got more than he bargained for during the home side's victory over the Colorado Rockies.

In the third inning, Dodgers' third-baseman Justin Turner crushed his third home-run of the season when the eager spectator went for a bare-handed catch of the ball.

Misjudging the trajectory, the ball ended up crashing into his plate of nachos, covering the fan in cheese.

The fan still managed to hold onto the ball, all while wearing his dinner on his jersey.