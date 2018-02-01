 

Badminton MP4

Badminton MP4
Source: 1 NEWS

Commonwealth Games

The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

2
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 27, 2017, so called "grid girls" line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at races, with F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches saying Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, the use of the women on the grid is clearly "at odds with modern day societal norms." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Formula One to no longer use 'grid girls' before races or on podiums

00:37
3
Alistair Coetzee noted the gulf in class between New Zealand and the rest of the world.

Springboks coach slams South African rugby bosses, says he was 'set up to fail' in scathing letter

01:19
4
The Crusaders coach says the game against the Hurricanes is an opportunity to set a platform for the season.

'Pre-season isn't about the winning side' - Scott Robertson looking to build combos in Crusaders' first hit-out

00:44
5
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

00:07
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

Raw video shows why authorities had no choice but to close Tamaki Drive this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

00:15
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.


00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.


01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.


 
