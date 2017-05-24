 

Bad weather conditions predicted to postpone America's Cup start in Bermuda

Strong winds in Bermuda could force a postponement to the start of the America's Cup.

'There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest - it's just like the Olympic environment.'
Source: 1 NEWS

A weather forecast for Saturday morning (NZT) puts wind strength in excess of 30 knots at the Great Sound course.

The maximum allowable for sailing at the regatta is 24 knots.

Sailor safety and the relative fragility of the AC50 catamarans means organisers will be reluctant to risk a weather-related incident on day one.

However, Russell Coutts, the chief executive of the America's Cup Event Authority, said every effort will be made to complete the first day on schedule.

"With a sellout crowd, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America's Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead," New Zealand sailing great Coutts said in an ACEA statement.

If the first day is postponed, it will simply shift back 24 hours to Sunday morning (NZT), along with an opening ceremony.

Team New Zealand are scheduled to begin their campaign against Team France in the first round of qualifying series races.

The qualifying series is a double round-robin format involving all six syndicates, including Cup holders Oracle Team USA.

The defenders' opening race is also against Team France, who compete twice in the first round, along with Swedish syndicate Artemis.

There are 30 races scheduled to be held in the first eight days, with only one lay day factored in.

Day one schedule: Team USA v Team France, Artemis Sweden v Team Japan, Team NZ v Team France, British BAR v Artemis Sweden.

00:30
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Team New Zealand cut short Bermuda training session after hitting debris
00:30
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race
Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

00:30
1
Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal each in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch: Emotional Manchester United win Europa League final for mourning fans

2
The All Blacks perform the Haka. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test match rugby union. The Rugby Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 17 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks win Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for sport

05:48
3
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:54
4
The WBO heavyweight champion says the British boxer is 'noisy'.

Video: 'He's a gutsy character… I'd love to fight him!' Parker eager to end Twitter spat with Tony Bellew

00:30
5
Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.

Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says the budget comes in a time of strong forecast surpluses.

01:39
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Army deployed to UK streets as terror alert remains critical after Manchester attack

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.


 
