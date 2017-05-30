 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Bad boys and girls of sport: Tiger re-joins a long list of disgraced stars

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Tiger Woods is back the headlines for all the wrong reasons – although he's not the only one.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:29
2
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

00:54
3
Hansen has got a shot in early as the mind games begin ahead of the eagerly awaited tour.

All Blacks fans aren't 'arrogant', they're 'well informed' - Hansen hits back after Gatland's swipe at loyal NZ fans

00:50
4
Dixon said his medical team would know tomorrow whether his foot is fractured, sprained or just swollen.

Watch: Crutches-wearing Scott Dixon eager to race in few days' time after horror 350km/h crash

5

'We had to make a tough decision' - Kearney benches Nicoll-Klokstad to fit Kata into Warriors lineup for Eels

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ