'I back my chin, do you back yours?' Joseph Parker taunts boxing rival Anthony Joshua

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has again called out British boxing star Anthony Joshua, this time saying his rival has a glass chin.

Parker's camp announced today in Auckland that they have entered a conditional contract with former Aussie heavyweight champ Lucas Browne.

The New Zealand fighter's team said they are still in talks with Joshua's promoters about a unification fight.

Parker, 25, spoke to 1 NEWS and said he is 100 per cent ready for the Joshua challenge, should it present itself.

"Joshua, let's make the fight happen," said Parker.

"I back my chin, do you back yours? Let's make this happen."

Parker's promoter David Higgins announced in Auckland today that they have adjusted their demands for a fight with Joshua, but will refuse to go any lower than a 35 per cent revenue share for the fight.

"If we can make a lucrative unification bout we can exit the Browne contract provided we still look after Browne," said Higgins.

Higgins said he dropped his initial demand of around 40 to 50 per cent to 35 per cent to prove they want the fight and aren't looking to back away.