Baby-faced Joe Parker giggles through explanation of clean-shaven mentality: 'Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker is making sure everything is in place for his WBO title defence on Sunday morning - right down to a single strand of hair.

The Kiwi boxer got rid of his scruffy look for Sunday's bout, but he revealed there's still some body waxing needed to truly finish the look.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi fighter told 1 NEWS today he linked up with a barber in London recommended by friend and All Black Beauden Barrett to shave off the scruffy beard he had accumulated over training camp - one he told opponent Hughie Fury at yesterday's press conference he was quite proud of.

"I think I said, 'my beard's better'," he said.

"I just said, 'your beard's alright'."

The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker said the shave was all part of the process heading into a fight.

"Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp - that's the reason why I shave it in every fight."

Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence. London, UK. 19 September 2017. Copyright Image: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence.

Source: Photosport

But the WBO heavyweight champion said it doesn't just finish at shaving his face.

"Today, I'm getting my chest waxed, looking forward to that," he said with a smile.

"You've got to look sharp everywhere. If you don't, if one place isn't that sharp then you may not be 100 per cent.

"At the moment, it's 90 per cent and when this comes off, 100. 100 per cent!"

Parker faces Fury on Sunday morning (NZT) for the WBO heavyweight title in Manchester.

