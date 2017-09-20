Baby-faced Joe Parker giggles through explanation of clean-shaven mentality: 'Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp'

Joseph Parker is making sure everything is in place for his WBO title defence on Sunday morning - right down to a single strand of hair.

The Kiwi fighter told 1 NEWS today he linked up with a barber in London recommended by friend and All Black Beauden Barrett to shave off the scruffy beard he had accumulated over training camp - one he told opponent Hughie Fury at yesterday's press conference he was quite proud of.

"I think I said, 'my beard's better'," he said.

"I just said, 'your beard's alright'."

Parker said the shave was all part of the process heading into a fight.

"Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp - that's the reason why I shave it in every fight."

Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence. Source: Photosport

But the WBO heavyweight champion said it doesn't just finish at shaving his face.

"Today, I'm getting my chest waxed, looking forward to that," he said with a smile.

"You've got to look sharp everywhere. If you don't, if one place isn't that sharp then you may not be 100 per cent.

"At the moment, it's 90 per cent and when this comes off, 100. 100 per cent!"