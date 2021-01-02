TODAY |

Australian surfer Mikey Wright leaps to rescue of drowning woman at Hawaii beach

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian pro surfer Mikey Wright is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman from drowning at one of Hawaii's most notorious big wave beaches.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The surfer raced to help the struggling woman despite ferocious waves. Source: 1 NEWS

Relaxing with friends at Oahu beach, Wright had been filming the rescue efforts when he realised his help was probably needed.

The brother of double world champion surfer Tyler Wright handed over his beer and phone and dashed down the beach. 

He reached the woman, who was struggling in the surf, and despite being battered by ferocious waves, the pair eventually made it to safety.

Wright shared the clip on his Instagram page, writing: "Hold my beer".

Other Sport
Australia
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Australian surfer Mikey Wright leaps to rescue of drowning woman at Hawaii beach
2
Black Caps on brink of cricketing history in Pakistan test match
3
Steven Adams braves freezing temperatures in the American Midwest - in his slides
4
Scott McLaughlin unveils new helmet livery for upcoming IndyCar season
5
Black Caps legend Neil Wagner reveals agony during incredible test victory over Pakistan
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

NSW makes masks mandatory as more community Covid-19 cases discovered

US court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed before Biden takes office
00:57

Congress overrides Trump's defence bill veto

Judge asked to dismiss Republican-led lawsuit that gives Pence power to overturn presidential election result