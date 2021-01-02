Australian surfer Mikey Wright leaps to rescue of drowning woman at Hawaii beach

Australian pro surfer Mikey Wright is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman from drowning at one of Hawaii's most notorious big wave beaches.

Relaxing with friends at Oahu beach, Wright had been filming the rescue efforts when he realised his help was probably needed.

The brother of double world champion surfer Tyler Wright handed over his beer and phone and dashed down the beach.

He reached the woman, who was struggling in the surf, and despite being battered by ferocious waves, the pair eventually made it to safety.