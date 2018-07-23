 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ireland has claimed the Challenge trophy at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament after defeating Australia 24-14 in the final AT&T Park this morning.

Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Irish player Billy Dardis humiliated two Aussie defenders who collided with one another, after Dardis showed great footwork to break through the line in the sixth minute of the first half.

The 23-year-old went onto throw a perfectly timed offload for his teammate Jimmy O'Brien, who went onto run 70 metres and score Ireland's second try under the goal posts.

Australia managed to make a minor comeback in the second spell but it was too late as the men in green cemented the win.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

3
Kurt Baker scores a try against France in the quarter final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:30
4
Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake


5
Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Prepare for niggle as Crusaders and Hurricanes battle for final spot - 'Something is bound to boil over'

06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.