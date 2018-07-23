Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake

Ireland has claimed the Challenge trophy at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament after defeating Australia 24-14 in the final AT&T Park this morning.

Irish player Billy Dardis humiliated two Aussie defenders who collided with one another, after Dardis showed great footwork to break through the line in the sixth minute of the first half.

The 23-year-old went onto throw a perfectly timed offload for his teammate Jimmy O'Brien, who went onto run 70 metres and score Ireland's second try under the goal posts.