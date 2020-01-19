Australian Rylee Field claims New Zealand Cycle Classic after thrilling final day

Australian Rylee Field has eased to victory in the New Zealand Cycle Classic, earning his maiden tour title with a powerhouse ride on the second last day.

Field, 25, clinched victory in one of the biggest tours on the Kiwi calendar on Sunday when he crossed the line in Masterton, finishing 25 seconds clear of New Zealand defending champion Aaron Gate.



He assumed the yellow jersey a day earlier when a solo surge late on the hilly 179km fourth stage took him past TeamBridgelane teammate Jenson Plowright.



Plowright almost recoverd to win the fifth and final stage but was pipped in a sprint finish by Kiwi Dylan Kennett.



Field is just the second Australian winner of the NZ Cycle Classic in the past seven years, with Ben O'Connor having prevailed in 2016.