Australian officials clash after 2032 Olympic Games bid win

There have been tense scenes in Tokyo, after the AOC President and Queensland's Premier clashed just minutes after it was announced Brisbane would host the 2032 Olympic Games.

In the press conference, John Coates bluntly told Annastacia Palaszczuk that she would be going to tomorrow's Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, despite the fact she'd vowed to watch from her hotel room.

“You are going to the opening ceremony,” Coates told Palaszczuk rather pointedly. “There will be an opening and a closing ceremony in 2032 and all of you, everyone there, has got to understand the traditional parts of that, what’s involved in an opening ceremony.

“None of you are staying home and going to be sitting in your room.”

Despite wearing a face mask, Palaszczuk looked visibly taken aback by the remarks, pausing for several seconds before responding.

"I don't want to offend anybody," she said during the press conference.

Brisbane Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and AOC President John Coates. Source: Associated Press

After Palaszczuk was asked why it would be more beneficial to sit in her Tokyo hotel room instead of traveling only a relatively short distance to the National Stadium for the ceremony, she didn’t respond.

Coates did on her behalf.

“You’ve never been to an opening ceremony,” he said to Palaszczuk. “You don’t know the protocols and I think it’s a very important lesson for everyone here — opening ceremonies cost in the order of $75 million to $100 million.

"My very strong recommendation is the premier and the Lord Mayor and the minister be there and understand it.”