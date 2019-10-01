TODAY |

Australian fighter rooting for Kiwi Adesanya to beat Whittaker at UFC 243

AAP
More From
Other Sport

Stablemates say Israel Adesanya has always believed he will be a UFC world champion, and one prominent Australian fighter will be rooting for him against Robert Whittaker at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The New Zealand-based Adesanya has exuded his trademark confidence in Melbourne this week, convinced he will end Whittaker's middleweight title reign.

The Nigerian-born Adesanya has a perfect 17-0 MMA record and is 6-0 under the UFC banner, .

He won the interim title in his last fight and in less than two years with the UFC, has been fast-tracked into a full championship bout with Whittaker, who is on a nine-fight win streak stretching back over five years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The undefeated middleweight, lightweight Dan Hooker and their stablemate Brad Riddell fly to Melbourne on Monday for UFC 243. Source: 1 NEWS

"He's' been telling us since as far as I can remember that he's going to be world champ and stadiums are going to have his name in lights," said Adesanya's City Kickboxing stablemate Dan Hooker, who is also fighting on Sunday's show.

Adesanya was angling for an opportunity with the UFC when he watched their last Marvel Stadium show in 2015, which attracted an organisation record crowd of over 56,000.

"Even at UFC 193 right here back when it was Etihad Stdium I remember walking the streets and tweeting 'if you see (UFC boss Dana (White) mention me,'" Adesnaya said.

"Now here we are, I'm about to headline the whole thing and shock the world.''

While Whittaker will have plenty of Australians on his side, one notable exception will be world No.1-ranked featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski.

He admires Whittaker greatly but Volkanovski, who challenges featherweight world champion Max Holloway in December, regularly trains at City Kickboxing.

"I am rooting for Izzy this weekend, but there's no real bad result, but Izzy is a teammate and I hope he does well," Volkanovski said.


Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Italian prop red carded for spear tackle on Springboks star at Rugby World Cup
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Michael Cheika 'creates negative environment' say former All Blacks Kahui, Ellis
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Robert Whittaker's camp shrugs off Israel Adesanya's claims about UFC pay
00:54

Canadian boxer to sing national anthem at her title match against adopted Kiwi

'I will make you my absolute b****' - UFC great rips Israel Adesanya in brutal social media post
00:45

'Is it illegal to feel this good?' Israel Adesanya raring to go ahead of UFC title shot