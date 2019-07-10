Australian cyclist celebrates too early, misses out on stage victory

Australian cyclist Lucy Kennedy was served a healthy dose of humble pie, celebrating too early to surrender the lead in stage three of the Giro Rosa overnight.

Riding for Michelton-Scott, Kennedy appeared destined for her first victory on the Women's World Tour, breaking clear of the peloton during the stage in Piedicavallo, Italy.

However, the Aussie would get too far ahead of herself, raising her arms in celebration prematurely, pipped at the finish by Marianne Vos of the Netherlands - her second straight stage win.

"Lesson most definitely learnt," Kennedy said on Twitter. "Always sprint beyond the line and never celebrate early."