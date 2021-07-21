Australian banned from Olympics after testing positive for cocaine

Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has tested positive for cocaine and been suspended from the Tokyo Olympics.

Jamie Kermond of Australia on Yandoo Oaks Constellation competes during the Saut Hermes at Le Grand Palais on March 18, 2018. Source: Getty

The showjumper tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine in a test on June 26, Equestrian Australia says.



Kermond's positive A sample came from a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia.



Cocaine is prohibited under Australian and world anti-doping laws.



"Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," an Equestrian Australia (EA) statement today read.



Under Australia's anti-doping policy, Kermond can have his B sample now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.



The 36-year-old from Victoria was to have been making his Olympic debut in Tokyo.



Kermond was selected as one of three showjumpers on a nine-strong Australian equestrian team at the Games.



"Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr Kermond and support services will be offered to him," EA said.



Kermond, who won Australia's national showjumping championships in 2016, competes on the lucrative European circuit.



His suspension is a blow to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) just two days out from the opening ceremony.



The AOC was told of Kermond's suspension by Sport Integrity Australia, a newly- named body which has taken over anti-doping from ASADA.

