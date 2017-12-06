Australia Weightlifting Federation reportedly protests NZ's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's Commonwealth Games selection

Australia's Weightlifting Federation CEO Michael Keelan is reportedly calling for transgender Kiwi Laurel Hubbard to be banned from competing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast later this year.

Hubbard, 39, became the first transgender athlete picked to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games, having met the criteria to be selected as a woman.

However, the Daily Telegraph have reported Australia are protesting the selection, with Keelan writing to Commonwealth Games officials, saying that male weightlifter's hold an advantage over female competitors - even after transitioning.

Hubbard won a silver medal in the 90kg plus division at the world championships last year, as well as an international gold medal at an event in Melbourne.