Aussie welterweight champ Jeff Horn's corner confident Terence Crawford fight won't go the distance

AAP

Jeff Horn's world title fight against Terence Crawford is unlikely to go the distance in Las Vegas - one way or the other.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on December 13, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane.

Source: Getty

The American has won 23 of his 32 professional fights by knockout and Horn is talking up his first punch ahead of the June 9 defence of his WBO welterweight title.

"I only need one shot ... He's going to be fast and hard to hit but, if I can land it, he's definitely going to be on the back foot," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Horn, whose colourful trainer Glenn Rushton says he has "the right hand from hell", says it's all part of his strategy to upset two-division world champion Crawford.

"I can't sit back there and think I'm going to counter-fight another counter- fighter," he said.

"He's very good at doing that and I've just got to rough him up a little bit."

The 30-year-old - with a 3-4kg weight advantage over Crawford - said he felt in better shape than he did before his 2017 points title win over Manny Pacquiao.

"Weight-wise, I'm pretty good. I'm actually in the 70s (kgs) at the moment ... So if I can stay here or get a little bit lighter, I'm going to make it (the weight limit) easily," he said.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Source: Getty

Rushton hinted Horn had dropped numerous opponents in the past few weeks while sparring.

"I don't punch and tell but I'm doing very well at the moment," he said in reply to a question about his sparring partners.

Horn will continue his preparation with American boxer Ray Robinson, who had previously beaten Crawford.

"I've been fighting for 10-plus years. I've got the skill - I've got the know- how," Horn said.

