Aussie welterweight champ Jeff Horn unfazed by Terence Crawford's mind games

Jeff Horn says Terence Crawford's mind games will only work against him in their world title fight in Las Vegas next month.

Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane. Source: Getty

Just what gloves will be worn in their welterweight clash on June 9 is still unknown after Crawford denied he would used the controversial horse hair variety this week.

That claim comes two weeks after manufacturer Everlast advised the Horn camp the thinner MX variety would be the glove of choice at the MGM Grand Casino.

Horn had been training in them despite his camp's reluctance to use them on the day, skinning his knuckles on the bag to show just how little protection they offer.

But the 30-year-old said he would be prepared for anything and the latest swerve from Crawford's camp had little impact on his preparations.

"In writing, an email they (said they) weren't even planning on using those gloves in the first place," he said on Monday.

Terence Crawford connects with Felix Diaz during their WBO/WBC junior welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Getty

"I don't know where that came from then; they're just playing games and I'm just rolling with the punches.

"I always knew coming in they were going to throw curve balls at me left, right and centre and I'm ready with whatever they throw - not much fazes me."

Both fighters can choose which gloves they wear, but Horn has indicated he would wear the less familiar horse hair variety if Crawford does to negate what he perceived to be an advantage.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said there was no chance of "being tricked", given the assigned gloves have to be confirmed at weigh in.

But he would at least like enough time to prepare Horn's specially-branded gloves for the fight.

"All we're saying is what gloves are you wearing ... it's not a difficult question, just tell us and we'll do the same," he said.

Horn admitted Crawford would provide a different challenge to Manny Pacquiao, who the Brisbane product sensationally beat last year to earn the title.

But he still wants to make an early statement.