Aussie welterweight boxing champ Jeff Horn wants to win over US knockers

Most visitors tend to lose things in Las Vegas - money, dignity.
But Jeff Horn intends returning from the casino city with not just his WBO welterweight title but the hard-earned respect of the US boxing fraternity.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on December 13, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn punches Gary Corcoran during the WBO Welterweight Championship bout between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane.

Source: Getty

Horn jetted out this morning bound for Vegas, where he will meet the unbeaten Terence Crawford on June 10 in what shapes as one of the biggest fights in Australian boxing history.

The 30-year-old former schoolteacher is adored at home but most boxing fans overseas believe he was wrongly awarded victory over Manny Pacquiao last year and have held a grudge against him since.

If online activity is any guide, Horn can expect a grilling from the US press and a hostile reception when he steps out into the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"There's probably going to be a lot more boos than I'm used to in Brisbane," Horn told reporters.

"But the crowds over there, it isn't going to affect me.

"If I fight the fight I'm wanting over there, they'll be very excited from it and might go, 'Hold on, who is this guy? We might start cheering for him.'"

Horn said it was a "dream come true" to be able to fight for a world title in Vegas, a city synonymous with boxing, glitz and glamour.

But it will probably take all of his strength to keep away from the poker tables until after the job is done.

"I do like the poker tables," Horn said.

"I'm really keen to get a little crack there but that might be a bit too long and mentally draining."

Horn completed his final sparring session on Tuesday and came through unscathed, with the only visible damage a blood blister that burst next to his left eye.

Weighing in on Wednesday morning at 70.5kg, he is well on track to make the 66.68kg welterweight limit and looks and feels as good and confident as he ever has.

Horn and trainer Glenn Rushton expect Crawford will end up using the controversial Everlast MX gloves made of horsehair - despite public assurances from the American's camp that he wouldn't.

"I don't mind. I've never been punched with one of these but he's probably never been punched as hard as he's going to get with one of these either," Horn said.

