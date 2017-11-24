 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Aussie weightlifting chief says Kiwi transgender athlete will create 'uneven playing field'

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's weightlifting chief says New Zealand's selection of transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard will create an uneven playing field at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Laurel Hubbard has been backed by NZ lifting great Tony Ebert.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hubbard, who will compete in the 90kg-plus division on the Gold Coast, will be the first transgender athlete to represent New Zealand at a Commonwealth Games.

The 39-year-old was a national junior record-holder in the male 105kg class before transitioning in her mid-30s.

Rival athletes complained that she had an unfair advantage after winning gold at the Australian Open this year, lifting 123 kilos in the snatch and 145 kilos in the clean and jerk.

Australian Weightlifting Federation chief executive Michael Keelan today claimed Hubbard would have both a physiological and mental edge over her rivals.

"We're in a power sport which is normally related to masculine tendencies ... where you've got that aggression, you've got the right hormones, then you can lift bigger weights," he told AAP.

"If you've been a male and you've lifted certain weights and then you suddenly transition to a female, then psychologically you know you've lifted those weights before.

"I personally don't think it's a level playing field. That's my personal view and I think it's shared by a lot of people in the sporting world."

Hubbard was unavailable for interview but Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand said she met International Olympic Committee regulations related to acceptable testosterone levels.

Tasmanian Kaitlyn Fassina is the only Australian woman likely to compete in Hubbard's 90kg-plus category on the Gold Coast

Keelan said the AWF had written to the IOC and the International Weightlifting Federation raising concerns about transgender athletes but were yet to hear back.

A spokesperson for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation said organisers planned to make the event "the most accessible and inclusive Games in history".

The vexed issue of transgender inclusion in elite sports was debated in Australia recently when former male handball player Hannah Mouncey was barred from the AFL Women's competition.

The 190cm, 100kg ruck transitioned in 2015 and was understood to have met IOC regulations but was told she must wait until next year to nominate for the draft.

Related

Commonwealth Games

02:02
Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete for New Zealand at the games.

Kiwi transgender weightlifter creates NZ history, selected for 2018 Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.


00:34
Republican state senator Craig Tieszen died while trying to save his brother-in-law who fell into the ocean from his kayak.

'This is a terrible tragedy' - Cook Islands police speak of heroic efforts to save state senator and brother-in-law who drowned in kayak accident

Craig Tieszen was a state senator from South Dakota.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 