Aussie sprinter nicknamed 'Quadzilla' could torment Kiwis in move to rugby sevens

AAP
Powerhouse Australian sprinter Trae Williams has made the switch to rugby sevens, little more than a year out from the Tokyo Olympics.

Williams, nicknamed Quadzilla, set his 100m personal best of 10.10 seconds en route to the 2018 national title.

Only a week after representing Australia at the world relays meet in Japan, the 22-year-old Williams announced via his Instagram account that he was changing sports.

"It's been an absolute honour to be able to represent my country so many times in athletics but it's now time for that to come to an end. Thank you to everyone. Let phase 2 begin," he posted.

The 76kg Williams played schoolboy rugby and rugby league in Brisbane and attended academy training sessions with NRL club North Queensland in 2014.

His decision to quit track and field is a blow to a young and improving 4x100m squad which also includes Rohan Browning and Jack Hale.

They have high hopes of qualifying for the world championships in Doha beginning in late September and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Williams ran the lead-off leg at the recent world relays in Yokohama where the Australian squad was eliminated in the heats.

"Trae has been great for the green and gold and has been an asset in Australian teams over the past five years," Athletics Australia head of performance and coaching Christian Malcolm said in a statement.

"While we will miss having him around, it is important that we continue to work hard to retain our talented athletes in the sport."

Williams' 100m PB of 10.10 puts the 2018 national title-holder in fourth spot on the Australian all-time list.

The Australian men's rugby sevens team currently sit seventh on the World Series standings, well below the top-four finish needed for automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Australian team is still likely to guarantee its spot at the Tokyo Games at an Oceania qualifying tournament in November.

during day seven of the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Trae Williams of Qld and Nicholas Andrews of NSW compete in the Men's 100 Metre Open Semi Final in Sydney. Source: Getty
