Aussie Olympic snowboarder dies while spearfishing on Gold Coast

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex Pullin has died this afternoon after being pulled from the surf on the Gold Coast.

Alex "Chumpy" Pullin. Source: Alex Pullin / Instagram

Pullin, also known as “Chumpy”, was dragged from the water at Palm Beach around 10.40am on Wednesday, local police said.

It is believed he was out spearfishing at the time.

Lifeguards performed CPR but the 32-year-old was pronounced dead just before 11.15am local time. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Pullin won two World Championship golds in 2011 and 2013 in the snowboard cross as well as a bronze in 2017.

He was also Australia's flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

-AAP contributed to this report

