Aussie league-turned NFL player Jordan Mailata sings and plays guitar beautifully

Rugby league player-turned-NFL lineman Jordan Mailata is proving himself to be a multi-talented individual in the locker room of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles posted a video on their social media of Mailata singing and it’s fair to say if the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with the guitar, the Eagles have drafted a star.
Mailata, who covers the Mark Lowndes' song Hold in the video, was drafted by the Eagles with pick number 233 in this year’s draft despite never having played football.
The 160kg, 2m tall behemoth played under-20s for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before beginning his transition to become an offensive tackle in the NFL.