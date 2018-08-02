Aussie league-turned NFL player Jordan Mailata sings and plays guitar beautifully

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi has weighed in on the Joseph Parker camp, saying the Samoan-Kiwi fighter needs to split with trainer Kevin Barry.

Tuilaepa said Parker was not fit in his loss to Dillian Whyte last weekend, the Samoan Observer reported.

"At least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he was not fit," he said during a local media session.

He felt that the Barry-Parker partnership had reached the end of the line, saying that he spoke with Parker about leaving Barry after he lost his unification title fight with Anthony Joshua in April.

"I told him your trainer has reached the end of his knowledge and know how in boxing, he needs to go," Tuilaepa said.

He suggested Parker should look at Freddie Roach, Manny Pacquiao’s trainer, as an option to replace Barry.

Samoa declared a half day public holiday in 2016 in recognition of Parker’s world title victory over Andy Ruiz while the government also paid Parker’s promoters $US100,000 ($147,000) to support his title defence.

In New Zealand, former Duco boss Martin Snedden advised Parker to retire after the loss to Whyte.

"The temptation is to search for that way back. I think what we've seen so far is he's really good but he's probably not quite there (with the best heavyweights)," Snedden said on The AM Show this morning.

"I think he's done a wonderful job with his career but as soon as you start getting hit the risk of the ongoing brain problems really escalates. He's done really well so far and he's looked after his money so he's well set up, he's an intelligent young kid.