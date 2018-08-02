 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Aussie league-turned NFL player Jordan Mailata sings and plays guitar beautifully

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Rugby league player-turned-NFL lineman Jordan Mailata is proving himself to be a multi-talented individual in the locker room of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles posted a video on their social media of Mailata singing and it’s fair to say if the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with the guitar, the Eagles have drafted a star.

Mailata, who covers the Mark Lowndes' song Hold in the video, was drafted by the Eagles with pick number 233 in this year’s draft despite never having played football.

The 160kg, 2m tall behemoth played under-20s for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before beginning his transition to become an offensive tackle in the NFL.  

The Eagles will be hoping the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with a guitar. Source: Facebook/Philadelphia Eagles
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Benoit Paire was booed and jeered by the crowd after this performance against Marcos Baghdatis.

French tennis player throws massive tantrum, goes on racket smashing rampage at Washington Open
2

Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement
3

Sympathetic Corey Webster pleads with Steven Adams to play for the Tall Blacks - 'We need you brother'

4

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
5

India captain Virat Kohli blows kisses, drops mic after brilliantly running out England opposite Joe Root
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:10
Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon, put rival offensive lineman on notice with this show of power.

Watch as NFL star destroys metal equipment during brutal training drill hit
00:28
The Brewers and Dodgers were forced to wait for 23 minutes while power was restored.

MLB game brought to a standstill after stadium lights cut out due to power outage
00:15
MLB player Jackie Bradley Jr. fearlessly threw himself into danger to keep the Twins from getting a runner on base.

Watch: US baseball star makes unreal diving catch before slamming face into outfield barrier
00:14
Celebrating her 100th match for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young won't look back fondly on this one.

Watch: AFL club star floored during attempt to run through banner

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi has weighed in on the Joseph Parker camp, saying the Samoan-Kiwi fighter needs to split with trainer Kevin Barry.

Tuilaepa said Parker was not fit in his loss to Dillian Whyte last weekend, the Samoan Observer reported.

"At least three times he had the chance to put his opponent down but he was not fit," he said during a local media session.

He felt that the Barry-Parker partnership had reached the end of the line, saying that he spoke with Parker about leaving Barry after he lost his unification title fight with Anthony Joshua in April.

"I told him your trainer has reached the end of his knowledge and know how in boxing, he needs to go," Tuilaepa said.

He suggested Parker should look at Freddie Roach, Manny Pacquiao’s trainer, as an option to replace Barry.

Samoa declared a half day public holiday in 2016 in recognition of Parker’s world title victory over Andy Ruiz while the government also paid Parker’s promoters $US100,000 ($147,000) to support his title defence.

In New Zealand, former Duco boss Martin Snedden advised Parker to retire after the loss to Whyte.

"The temptation is to search for that way back. I think what we've seen so far is he's really good but he's probably not quite there (with the best heavyweights)," Snedden said on The AM Show this morning.

"I think he's done a wonderful job with his career but as soon as you start getting hit the risk of the ongoing brain problems really escalates. He's done really well so far and he's looked after his money so he's well set up, he's an intelligent young kid.

"I doubt he'll make this decision but if I was him I'd get out right now."

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielagaoi and heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:17
Some jaw-dropping action scenes were filmed in Central Otago, while a Ngāi Tahu helicopter company ferried crew.

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker rubbed shoulders with another sporting great, professional Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen, while boarding a plane from the United Kingdom on his way back to New Zealand.

Van Gerwen took to social media to declare that he and Parker are making their way to Auckland and shared some stories while on the plane.

"On route to #auckland for the #worldseries having chat in plane with @joeboxerparker. Nice man," posted van Gerwen.

The Dutchman ranked number one in the world and is competing at Auckland Darts Masters on August 3-5. 

Parker, 26, lost by unanimous decision to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte on Sunday morning (NZ time) at London's O2 Arena.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Joseph Parker punches Dillian Whyte during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Source: Getty

After being dropped in the second and ninth round, Parker floored Whyte in the 12th round which wasn't enough to earn himself a victory over the Brixton boxer.

Parker's loss to Whyte was his second loss of his professional career.

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen.
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen. Source: Twitter/ @MvG180
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing