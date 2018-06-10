 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Aussie Jeff Horn humbled by classy American pound-for-pound king

share

Source:

AAP

Jeff Horn's reign as WBO welterweight champion has come to a crashing end at the hands of Terence Crawford, who claimed the belt with an utterly dominant display on Sunday (AEST) in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawford, left, knocks Jeff Horn, of Australia, off his balance during their welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jeff Horn was outclassed by the American fighter, Terence Crawford.

Source: Associated Press

Crawford was a class above from start to finish, totally overwhelming Horn to hand the Australian a comprehensive defeat - his first in 20 professional fights - with a ninth-round technical knockout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight with 27 seconds to go in the ninth, intervening as Horn withstood an absolute battering from Crawford.

Crawford was making his debut at the welterweight limit and now has world titles in three different divisions, putting him in elite company with Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and Oscar de la Hoya.

Horn, a former schoolteacher, was found wanting in his first fight outside of Australia or New Zealand.

As soon it began it was apparent there was a major gulf in quality between the pair.

Horn, who had blown out to 70kg by the time he entered the ring, never looked comfortable.

He walked into too way many hits from Crawford, who clinically picked him off and took total control of proceedings.

It quickly became apparent Horn would need a knockout to win but Crawford's defence was superb, starving him of opportunities and using his superior reach to strike from long range.

Crawford went on a rampage in the eighth round, rocking Horn with the last punch just before the bell but had to wait to finish the job.

Referee Byrd asked Horn to "show me something" in the ninth, but he had nothing left to give.

Crawford promptly knocked him down, and while Horn recovered and withstood the count, he left Byrd with no choice but to call it off.

Horn heard massive boos from the 8,112 in attendance in Las Vegas as legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer introduced him.

The fight had all the customary glitz and glamour that comes with boxing in Las Vegas with celebrities like Lady Gaga, actors Mark Wahlberg and Chadwick Boseman, rapper Rick Ross and a handful of NFL and NBA players watching from ringside.

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Ryan Crotty was also very happy to see his midfield partner-in-crime back with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Watch: Hugs aplenty with Sonny Bill Williams poised for surprise All Blacks return

00:45
2
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

3
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'I'm also gutted that I didn't get to see u after the game' - All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi posts heartfelt message to injured Frenchman


00:12
4
Matheus Leist had to make a quick escape after his vehicle caught fire during a race in Texas.

'Get out, get out' - IndyCar driver scrambles out of his burning car as his team shouts at him over the radio

5
Terence Crawford, left, knocks Jeff Horn, of Australia, off his balance during their welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aussie Jeff Horn humbled by classy American pound-for-pound king

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 