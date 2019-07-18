TODAY |

Aussie battler claims maiden Tour de France stage win in dramatic photo finish

AAP
Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan is in disbelief after claiming his first career Tour de France stage win by the width of a wheel rim in Toulouse.

The 25-year-old, riding the Tour for the first time, came around Dylan Groenewegen after the Dutchman launched his sprint with 200m of the 167km from Albi remaining and took victory by inches overnight.

Italian Elia Viviani completed the podium.

Ewan, who has stage wins in the Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta to his name, had made no secret of the fact a Tour victory was what he craved the most.

"To be honest I can't believe it," the Australian told CyclingNews.

"I've been close in the last four sprints I've done, and my team never lost faith in me. I never lost faith in my sprint. I knew if everything came together then I can be the fastest on the day, and I think today I showed that.

"I think with about 10km to go I got caught behind my teammate Jasper who crashed, and I was really at the back of the bunch. Roger came back for me, and he basically took me from the back of the bunch to Groenewegen's wheel in the last few kilometres. Once I had a bit of time to recover, luckily I had the legs to be able to win.

"There's no other race I've dreamt of winning since I was a young kid. I can't believe it. The Tour de France is something so distant from Australia, something we only watched on TV. I can't believe I'm even here, and to win a stage is a real dream come true for me."

Yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe and defending champion Geraint Thomas finished safely in the pack to ensure there was no change at the top of the general classification, in which Alaphilippe leads Thomas by 72 seconds as the race heads to the Pyrenees on Thursday.

Thomas' Ineos teammate Egan Bernal finished 13th on the stage to stay a further four seconds behind Thomas in third place.

On a transition day without big difficulties, the main favourites did not take any risks and there were no significant changes in the overall standings.

But there was a crash about 30km from the finish line that left Niki Terpstra with a suspected collarbone fracture and took him out of the race. Overall contenders Nairo Quintana and Australian Richie Porte were also involved in the pile-up but got back on their bikes.

Four riders broke free of the pack just after the start outside Albi and at one stage had a lead of three minutes and 27 seconds. The pack accelerated in the last 60km and the last of the breakaway riders, Aime De Gendt, was caught with 4.5km left.

Ewan perfectly timed his effort after Groenewegen launched the final sprint on the left side of the road. Ewan took the wheel of his Dutch rival and pipped him to the line in a very tight finish.

The next moves in the battle for yellow could come on Thursday's 209.5km stage 12, which takes the riders from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre via climbs of the Peyresourde and the Hourquette a'Ancizan.

Caleb Ewan took out a dramatic victory over Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands. Source: SKY
