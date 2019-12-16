TODAY |

Aussie Alex Volkanovski, who trains at Auckland's CKB gym, confident he'd win rematch against Holloway

Australia's new UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is confident he can beat Max Holloway a second time and says the doubters provided motivation for his stunning upset win.

A big underdog going into their fight in Las Vegas, New South Welshman Volkanovski's superb kicking game and powerful right hand set up a unanimous points win.

Prior to the bout plenty of pundits spoke respectfully of his qualities but picked Holloway, who had won 14 straight fights as a featherweight.

"There were a lot of doubters, I ended up looking at a Pros Picks and not one of them picked me, not one, but I used that as motivation, I love it," said Volkanovski, who holds his fight camps at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

"They'll pick me next time."

He added: "Man, you're always going to get doubters no matter what.

"If we have that rematch I guarantee you people are going to be doubting again.

"I had a lot of people support me and I got to prove them right and I proved the doubters wrong."

Volkanovski said his shins felt a little sore but his gameplan worked well and praised his corner for their advice.

Volkanovski said Holloway deserved a rematch and both he and UFC boss Dana White suggested it could work in Australia.

And he is confident he will also get the better of Holloway a second time.

"I'll be better prepared the next time, we know what works, we're going to get even better," Volkanovski said.

"He might think he'll get me figured out again but I'm just too powerful."

