Aussie Alex Volkanovski, who trains at Auckland's CKB gym, confident he'd win rematch against Holloway

Australia's new UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is confident he can beat Max Holloway a second time and says the doubters provided motivation for his stunning upset win.

Alex Volkanovski. Source: Associated Press

A big underdog going into their fight in Las Vegas, New South Welshman Volkanovski's superb kicking game and powerful right hand set up a unanimous points win.

Prior to the bout plenty of pundits spoke respectfully of his qualities but picked Holloway, who had won 14 straight fights as a featherweight.

"There were a lot of doubters, I ended up looking at a Pros Picks and not one of them picked me, not one, but I used that as motivation, I love it," said Volkanovski, who holds his fight camps at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

"They'll pick me next time."

He added: "Man, you're always going to get doubters no matter what.

"If we have that rematch I guarantee you people are going to be doubting again.

"I had a lot of people support me and I got to prove them right and I proved the doubters wrong."

Volkanovski said his shins felt a little sore but his gameplan worked well and praised his corner for their advice.

Volkanovski said Holloway deserved a rematch and both he and UFC boss Dana White suggested it could work in Australia.

And he is confident he will also get the better of Holloway a second time.

"I'll be better prepared the next time, we know what works, we're going to get even better," Volkanovski said.