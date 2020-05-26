Auckland's rival sporting codes unite to help get back on the field following lockdown

A group of rival codes have been united by Covid-19, working behind the scenes to get community sport going after clubs and schools were given the green light to resume.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS can reveal the blueprint started with talks between cricket and football.

Sport Auckland boss Mike Elliott brought Auckland Council to the Zoom meetings along with 15 other major organisations, with the group now making decisions together for the first time.

"[We] thought why don't we go to a wider audience and get all the codes in together and talk about how we can share field allocations, season transitions and work together in collaboration," Elliott said.

"Our first meeting was the 15th of April and we have a framework to play by the 20th of May, it was fantastic."

Contact tracing and hygiene are key to the June 20 return to play.

Counties Manukau Rugby are working with a local business to give $10,000 of sanitiser to its clubs.

"We're not a cash-rich union so we couldn't really offer up any money, so we reached out to Fluid Chemicals," Counties Manukau Rugby operations manager Dale Tucker said.

"Sanitise and clean and all of that is an expense we don't really want to have to fork out for and so a big thank you to those guys."

Full training starts next week after gatherings increase to 100 people on Friday, but now there's an added challenge to the spirit of cooperation.

The drought is forcing the Council to close changing rooms and showering facilities as well as drinking fountains.