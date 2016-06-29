Auckland's Piha beach confirmed as host for World Surf League event

A popular Auckland beach has been confirmed as the host of a World Surf League event for next year.

1 NEWS first reported that Piha was being considered for an international event in June and this morning the WSL confirmed in a statement the beach is one of eight venues for their new Challenger Series.

"In 2020, the World Surf League (WSL) will launch the Challenger Series, a new level of competition that will provide athletes more opportunities at the highest level to qualify for the elite Championship Tour (CT)," the organisation said in a statement.

"As professional surfing continues to grow in popularity and the levels of performance go from strength to strength, the premium Challenger Series will look to build to a maximum of 10 events in the future.

"There will be additional marketing and live event content to further elevate these important events and athletes."

Piha will be the first event of the season, taking place in March and will feature both men and women, unlike some other events.

"This is another important step in our evolution," WSL chief executive Sophie Golschmidt said.

"We expect the series to further enhance the career path for future CT athletes and to also become commercially positive."

The full WSL 2020 schedule will be released later this year.

2020 WSL Challenger Series Schedule: