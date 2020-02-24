Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands

New Zealand is being considered as a potential venue for the third installment of heavyweight boxing's Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder rivalry.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands Brisbane-based Kiwi promoter Dean Lonergan and American veteran Bob Arum are considering Auckland as a venue in late October or November, at Eden Park.

Macau in China, and Sydney, have been mentioned as possible venues in the last 48 hours, however, with New Zealand dropping to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 overnight, promoters have launched plans for a Kiwi mega promotion.

The Sunday afternoon fight will cost millions to stage though, with a bid to be put to the Government for funding.

Last month's Budget included a targeted $400 million fund to help the tourism industry recover from the economic shutdown.

Given the US and UK won’t see sporting crowds for some time, promoters see NZ as a prime and “easy” location, should travel restrictions ease.

Lonergan staged the Joe Parker-Andy Ruiz Jr world title fight in Auckland in December 2016 in his former role as a partner at Duco Events.

However this promotion, if it goes ahead, would be the biggest boxing show staged here.