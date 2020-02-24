TODAY |

Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands

Andrew Saville, 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand is being considered as a potential venue for the third installment of heavyweight boxing's Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder rivalry. 

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands Brisbane-based Kiwi promoter Dean Lonergan and American veteran Bob Arum are considering Auckland as a venue in late October or November, at Eden Park.

Macau in China, and Sydney, have been mentioned as possible venues in the last 48 hours, however, with New Zealand dropping to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 overnight, promoters have launched plans for a Kiwi mega promotion.

The Sunday afternoon fight will cost millions to stage though, with a bid to be put to the Government for funding.

Last month's Budget included a targeted $400 million fund to help the tourism industry recover from the economic shutdown. 

Given the US and UK won’t see sporting crowds for some time, promoters see NZ as a prime and “easy” location, should travel restrictions ease.

Lonergan staged the Joe Parker-Andy Ruiz Jr world title fight in Auckland in December 2016 in his former role as a partner at Duco Events.

However this promotion, if it goes ahead, would be the biggest boxing show staged here.

The first fight between the Brit and American ended in a controversial draw in December 2018, with Fury claiming the WBC heavyweight title with victory in the second fight earlier this year. 

Other Sport
Boxing
Andrew Saville
Tourism
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands
2
Son of late Hawke's Bay rugby player and farmer recruiting All Blacks to spread hope for drought-plagued region
3
Shaun Johnson responds to Cooper Cronk's criticism he's been 'firing blanks' ever since arriving at Sharks
4
Son of prominent Hawke’s Bay farmer and rugby player recruiting All Blacks to spread hope for drought-plagued region
5
Lights out: Cody Garbrandt floors UFC rival with vicious right hook dubbed the knock-out of the year
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Top athletes allegedly hushed-up suspected doping with payoffs to corrupt administrators, Paris court hears
09:57

Judith Collins says NZ's travel bubble should extend to Pacific island nations
03:50

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust celebrates 50 years of saving Kiwis' lives

Police release CCTV images of vehicle of interest in fatal Auckland shooting last week