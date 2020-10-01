Auckland Tuatara weighing up if team will spend ALB season in Australia

Covid-19 has robbed New Zealand baseball fans of seeing the Auckland Tuatara play at home this summer.

Officials here were hoping they could host a conference of the Australian Baseball League in the next few months, but it's been canned.

“It’s just too difficult with New Zealand, we’d love to have all the teams in there but you’ve got election you’ve got a few things, we can’t really get a lot of headway,” Auckland Tuatara general manager Regan Wood said.

“We can’t really delay these decisions we need to be making those decisions now.”