TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara weighing up if team will spend ALB season in Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 has robbed New Zealand baseball fans of seeing the Auckland Tuatara play at home this summer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The side must decide if they can afford to make the journey, however it is unknown whether the Australian Baseball League will actually go ahead. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Officials here were hoping they could host a conference of the Australian Baseball League in the next few months, but it's been canned.

“It’s just too difficult with New Zealand, we’d love to have all the teams in there but you’ve got election you’ve got a few things, we can’t really get a lot of headway,” Auckland Tuatara general manager Regan Wood said.

“We can’t really delay these decisions we need to be making those decisions now.”

The Tuatara will now have to decide if they can afford to go to Australia to play a whole season, that's if the baseball league actually goes ahead.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:42
Senior All Blacks not surprised by South Africa's Super Rugby exit, embrace no more long flights
2
Springbok legend says South Africa need to retain All Blacks Tests to stay competitive
3
'On the phone pretty quickly' - Sam Cane recalls day All Blacks found out about controversial draw
4
Trout season kicks off with local fishing guides facing absence of overseas anglers
5
Canterbury's Mitchell Dunshea earns All Blacks call up as injury rules out Quinten Strange
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Israel Adesanya returns to Fight Island octagon after title defence for 'reflection'

'An absolute stud' - UFC boss hails Israel Adesanya as MMA's 'next big superstar'

Kiwis fail to finish as Julian Alaphilippe claims Road World Championship

Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title with clinical knockout of Paulo Costa