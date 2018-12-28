TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara suffer their heaviest defeat

The Auckland Tuatara have suffered their heaviest defeat in the Australian Baseball League going down to the Canberra Cavalry 21-4 in Canberra last night.

The Cavalry scored seven runs in the first innings and added another six in the second.

Cavalry starter Steven Kent dominated the Tuatara line-up going seven innings while giving up two runs on two hits while striking out 13 in a stellar performance.

Starter Jimmy Boyce took the loss for the Aucklanders.

The Tuatara managed to score a couple of runs in the fourth and added another two in the eighth but it couldn't prevent the expansion franchise recording their worst ever defeat in their short history.

The two sides meet again in three more games across the weekend.

The Auckland side now have a record of sevens wins and 17 losses.

Action from the 6th Round Match of the 2018 / 2019 Australian Baseball League between Auckland Tuatara and Adelaide Bite played at Blue Lakes Sports Park, Mount Gambier, South Australia - Photo: Ryan Schembri - SMP Images / ABL Media / www.photosport.nz
File picture. Source: Photosport
