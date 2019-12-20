TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara stroll to thumping win over Sydney Blue Sox

Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Tuatara have taken a 1-0 series lead over the Sydney Blue Sox, claiming a thumping 6-2 win at North Harbour Stadium.

Home runs for Jared Walker and Josh Morgan, combined with four strong innings from pticher Kyle Glogoski, gave the Tuatara the upper hand, leading 5-0 before Syndey could even get on the board.

Morgan's home run in the fifth - his third for the season - saw the Tuatara take the decisive 6-2 lead, helping the Kiwi outfit to their seventh win in their last eight played.

Glogoski held his nerve from the pitcher's mound, allowing just two runs from five hits, with four strikeouts.

The two sides play the second match of the four-game series later tonight.

