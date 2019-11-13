Auckland Tuatara set to opt out of upcoming baseball season; it could cost their ABL licence

The Auckland Tuatara could see their short stint in the Australian Baseball League come to an end thanks to a strong-arm effort from officials to make the Kiwi club play an Australia-based campaign despite not having the finances to do so.

Jonny Homza in action against the Sydney Blue Sox. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands the Tuatara are withdrawing from this year's ABL due to the infeasible financial costs of relocating to the team to Australia for the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and current border restrictions in place in New Zealand.

An official announcement confirming their withdrawal is expected this afternoon.

1 NEWS understands the news doesn't sit well with ABL officials who could look to revoke Tuatara's team licence should they go ahead with the division.

However, it's also understood if the ABL were to take such a drastic action against the Tuatara, other ABL clubs could follow suit and not compete this season.

The Tuatara was established in 2018 as a new pathway for professional baseball in New Zealand, with the club transforming North Harbour Stadium into their home for the 2019 season and beyond.

In their second season, the Tuatara managed to finish third in the eight-team competition after finishing the regular season top of the Northeast Division.