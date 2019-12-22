TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara player taken to hospital after being hit in head by fastball as team complete clean sweep over Sydney

Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Tuatara have overcome an early injury scare to clean sweep the Sydney
Blue Sox today.

Yonny Hernandez was struck after attempting to bunt a pitch in their game against the Sydney Blue Sox. Source: SKY

Yonny Hernandez was hit in the head by a fast ball in just the second inning of the game and was taken to hospital after receiving a couple of stitches at the stadium.

He attempted to bunt a pitch from Blue Sox pitcher, Ryan Zimmerman, and stepped forward as he looked to make contact with the ball, only to be struck on the helmet.

Hernandez was visibly in discomfort, immediately pulling away and holding his head, before being taken to North Shore Hospital to check for concussion.

The Tuatara marched on despite the set back, completing their first ever clean sweep in the Australian Baseball League, claiming their seven-straight win and their 10th of their last eleven games.

The game was tied at 3-3 at the bottom of the fifth inning, before Andrew Marck hit a two RBI double with the bases loaded to make the lead 6-3, which proved to be the final scoring act.

Other Sport
Auckland
