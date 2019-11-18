Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23

The 23-year-old, from the US, was a third base prospect with the Minnesota Twins and arrived in Auckland last week for his first season with the Tuatara.

Preliminary indications suggest he died of natural causes, the Tuatara said in a statement.



“The Tuatara would like to express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organisation,” the statement read.



“Support is being offered to the Tuatara players, who are naturally devastated at the moment.”