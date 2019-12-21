Auckland Tuatara player crashes into fence while saving home run in their victory against Sydney

The Auckland Tuatara continue to roll forward in the Australian Baseball League, winning game two of their series against the Sydney Blue Sox in Albany today.

There was high drama to start things off, as new signing Josh McAdams crashed into the fence attempting to prevent a home run.

He would recover, along with the Tuatara who trailed 1-0 before a big play from Jared Walker.

His double-run homer crucial in a 5-2 win.