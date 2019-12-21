TODAY |

Auckland Tuatara player crashes into fence while saving home run in their victory against Sydney

Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Tuatara continue to roll forward in the Australian Baseball League, winning game two of their series against the Sydney Blue Sox in Albany today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Josh McAdams received treatment after the brave play. Source: SKY

There was high drama to start things off, as new signing Josh McAdams crashed into the fence attempting to prevent a home run.

He would recover, along with the Tuatara who trailed 1-0 before a big play from Jared Walker.

His double-run homer crucial in a 5-2 win.

Having won their last two series, the Tuatara can now clinch this one in game three later tonight.

Other Sport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
2
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
3
Kiwi sailor Josh Junior makes history at Finn Class World Championship in Melbourne
4
Opinion: Two Ioanes and a Naholo - players to watch in Super Rugby 2020
5
Star names, including Richie McCaw, on show again for second T20 Black Clash
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

'The most beautiful young lady' – Family's touching tribute to teenager who died in Auckland car crash
02:00

Budgeting service flooded with desperate families in lead up to Christmas calls for charities' funding to be performance-based
03:36

Auckland man charged with breaching suppression orders in Grace Millane case

Joseph Parker rises up WBO rankings to boost title chances