Auckland Tuatara lose second star after Kiwi ace pitcher Kyle Glogoski joins ABL rival

The Auckland Tuatara have lost another big name for their upcoming season, with Kiwi pitcher Kyle Glogoski opting to sign with the Adelaide Giants.

Kyle Glogoski. Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Tuatara having previously played for Sydney, but decided to join join Adelaide due to their young roster.

“It seems like the best fit for me to further my baseball game both mentally and physically,” Glogoski said.

“There’s a lot of young guys on the team who are in the same situation as me – grinding it out in the minor leagues trying to make it to the big leagues.

“I think it’s important to surround yourself with people who have the same mindset as you.

“We can learn a lot from each other as well as motivate each other to work harder and be better.”

Glogoski turned heads two seasons ago when he went 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA in four impressive starts for Auckland, striking out 18 in 19 2/3 frames.

But last season he struggled to find that same domination with his career stats now 1-4, with an ERA of 3.81 across 14 ABL appearances. He has 47 strikeouts across 49 2/3 innings.

Glogoski’s departure comes after the Tuatara found out last month they had also lost out on 12-time MLB All Star Manny Ramirez.