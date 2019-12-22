Auckland Tuatara claim sixth straight win with walk off home run against Blue Sox

The Auckland Tuatara have pulled off a thrilling victory in the third game of their series against the Sydney Blue Sox with a walk off home run earning a 7-4 win at North Harbour Stadium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Down to their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh and final inning with scores locked at 4-4, Kim Won-Seok stepped up to the plate and delivered the decisive blow in the Tuatara's quest for victory.

Trailing 4-1, the Tuatara showed incredible resolve to even stay in the contest, with Won-Seok Kim and Josh McAdams bringing the scores back to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly ball to centre and solo home run, respectively.

Two innings later in the bottom of the sixth, another sacrifice fly ball to left field from Bas Nooijthen brought the scores to 4-4.

The game appeared to be heading to extra innings, all square heading into the bottom of the seventh, only for Kim's heroics to keep the Tuatara in the winner's circle.

The victory is the Tuatara's sixth in a row, and the ninth in their last 10 matches, and moves them to a 10-9 record on the season so far.